Don’s Expert Answers: Striking boronias

Question From:

Ron Bennett in Sunshine Bay , Sunshine Bay New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Striking boronias

Type of Plant (if known):

Boronia ground cover small brown flower greenish yellow on inside (Jack Maguire red)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

New plant no problems

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Native mix from nursery

How often do you water the plant:

Once since planted a week ago

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-10

How long since you planted it:

10 days agoe1

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes as directed by nursery has deep garden mulch

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Groung

What other treatments have you given the plant:

0

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Ron, I am not sure what help you want. Boronia ‘Jack Maguire’s Red’ has cherry pink flowers to my eyes. The parent species B. megastigma has brown flowers (hence the common name of Brown Boronia), however. Boronias are problematic plants to grow away from WA or the Vic Dandenongs. On coastal NSW they do best as short-lived pot plants (maybe 6 months or so). If you can buy a grafted plant, it might grow in the ground. Good luck, Don