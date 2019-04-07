Don’s Expert Answers: Strawbery plants all bushy and 100’s of runners no strawberries

Question From:

Narelle WATT in The Palms, Gympie Queensland

Nature of problem:

Strawbery plants all bushy and 100’s of runners no strawberries

Type of Plant (if known):

Strawberry

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Healthy bushy plants throwing 100’s of runners but no berries

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Raised garden bed with garden soil fill from landscape supplier

How often do you water the plant:

Most days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12-14

How long since you planted it:

Planted 90 plants across three beds from runners for two seasons, same result each time

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Dynamic lifter at planting

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor garden bed

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Outdoor garden bed

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Liquid potash

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I get beautuful healthy plants but they produce runners before flowers. I cant keep up with breaking the runners off. Last season I actually got quite a few flowers but the fruit never matured. I planted healthy runners about 18 inches apart. I would love to persevere and try a third time this season but not sure what I am doing wrong. Help please

Answer:

Hi Narelle, I am confused about what you mean by “two seasons”. This could mean two correct planting seasons, thus two seasons equals 2 years. Or two seasons could mean Spring and Summer ie 6 months. Anyway, you have given your strawberries way too much fertiliser, particularly too much Nitrogen (which makes plants grow vigorously but not flower). Just stop fertilising, and later in the year they should fruit for you. Good luck, Don.