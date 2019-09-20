Don’s Expert Answers: Small Mulberries

Question From:

in Leppington, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Small Mulberries

Type of Plant (if known):

Mulberry Tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

I always get small Mulberries.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Soil is clay. But when planted about 0.25M2 or more of garden mix mixed in a wheel-barrow sided hole.

How often do you water the plant:

When berries are on I try to leave my dripper on 24hrs once per week to soak it.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

I guess in summer 10. It does get some light shade from surrounding trees . But in summer time that’s probably the only reason it’s alive.

How long since you planted it:

7 or 8 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Every year I put on about 4 shovels of cow manure and then cover with mulch at the start of spring.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Put some sea sol in a watering can at the start of spring and randomly when I happen to buy it.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

What I’ve tried:

Take about half them off hoping others would get bigger

Excessive watering.

This year I gave it a big prune in winter as well possibly took out 1/3 of the tree

thanks for your help,

bye for now

KB

Answer:

Hi Kerryn, What time of the year did you take that photo? If it was any later than early Spring, then you have a real problem. That plant is very sparse indeed. The key thing for all gardeners with fruiting or growing problems its to dig some holes nearby. Use a garden trowel to dig 4 x 10cm deep holes within 50-60cm of the trunk to see whether the soil is wet or dry. My suspicion is that it might be a dry, water-repelling soil. If dry, use Seasol Super Soil Wetter. The soil that you purchased may be no good. Most soils sold in Sydney are based on alluvial silt which is a very poor soil indeed. Even if organic matter was added, within 2-3 years the soil will perform badly. If so, you could dig the tree up next Winter and move it elsewhere. Good luck, Don.