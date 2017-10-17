Don’s Expert Answers: Robinias wont shoot after prunning

Question From:

Tracey Gow in Hawkesadale, Hawkesdale Victoria

Nature of problem:

Robinias wont shoot after prunning

Type of Plant (if known):

Robinia mop top

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

I prunned them about six weeks ago and they are not coming back. one is slightly but there is no signs of new shoots on the other.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

I dont water them usually apart from a little in the middle of summer.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun position.

How long since you planted it:

seven or more years ago.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

There are some roses around them and i gave them some sudden impact.I fertilized them once before and ended up with suckers everywhere.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

I noticed some slater beatles in the trunk so i tipped water with dish liquid in it over them as i did last year as i had the same problem..

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I dont seem to be able to see any slaters there at the moment..Other years i have had trouble with small snails in the trunk but i dont seem to be able to see them.Thanks for any advice you can offer me.

Answer:

Hi Tracey, I really need to see a photo to make a diagnosis of your problem. The issue of suckers is a worry – usually robinias only sucker when they are very sick or when the top has been pruned off, or the roots have been cut. About all that I can suggest is that you wait and see what happens. Don

