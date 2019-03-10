Don’s Expert Answers: ripening bananas

Question From:

john jansen in kingaroy, kingaroy Queensland

Nature of problem:

ripening bananas

Type of Plant (if known):

healthy banana plant

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

healthy

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy clay black soil

How often do you water the plant:

1 x 2 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8 to 12 hours a day

How long since you planted it:

this one is a sucker with good fruit

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

mulch and organic fertiliser

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

no

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil none needed

Other Comments:

as per answered questions, i is a good healthy plant but now need to know how to look after fruit

Answer:

Hi John, When the fruit are full size, you can just wait for them to begin to ripen naturally, then pick them when about half ripe. Or you can pick them when still green and speed up ripening by puytting them in a paper bag together with a ripe banana or a ripe tomato, etc. The Ethylene produced by the ripe fruit will trigger ripening in all of the other bananas in the bag. Nothing else to do. Don