Don’s Expert Answers: Poinciana has not produced leaves this year

Question From:
Colleen in Ocean Shores, Ocean Shores New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Poinciana has not produced leaves this year
Type of Plant (if known):
Poinciana tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No leaves at all
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay with some loam on top
How often do you water the plant:
Once or twice a week if no rain
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day
How long since you planted it:
4 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Mulched with sugarcane mulch
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
It has been very healthy. Dropped its leaves for the first time this year. Its now Nov & there is no sign of leaf regrowth
Answer:
Hi Colleen, I am not sure what is wrong. Maybe put a sprinkler on it for 45 minutes each day for a week and see what happens. I fear that it may already be dead. Don