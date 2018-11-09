Don’s Expert Answers: Poinciana has not produced leaves this year

Question From:

Colleen in Ocean Shores, Ocean Shores New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Poinciana has not produced leaves this year

Type of Plant (if known):

Poinciana tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No leaves at all

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay with some loam on top

How often do you water the plant:

Once or twice a week if no rain

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

4 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Mulched with sugarcane mulch

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

It has been very healthy. Dropped its leaves for the first time this year. Its now Nov & there is no sign of leaf regrowth

Answer:

Hi Colleen, I am not sure what is wrong. Maybe put a sprinkler on it for 45 minutes each day for a week and see what happens. I fear that it may already be dead. Don