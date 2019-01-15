Don’s Expert Answers: Passion fruit trunk problem.

Question From:
donald grimes in HARRINGTON, HARRINGTON New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Passion fruit trunk problem.
Type of Plant (if known):
Passion fruit
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
brown spot on trunk.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy loam plus garden mix.
How often do you water the plant:
Quit often.
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day.
How long since you planted it:
10 months.
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Cow manure
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Lost an older one to same problem & now a younger one has the same problem.
Answer:
Hi Donald, Pasionfruits cost $1-$2 each fruit in the shops because they are such a temperamental plant to grow. They love neglect and resent over-fertilising and over-watering. Weedy passionfruit in bushland (deposited in their poo by possums), grow & fruit really well in total neglect. Passionfruit hate rapid changes in the weather – especially rapid temperature changes. Just plant a few cheap seedlings (never grafted ones), water them for the first few weeks then sit back and harvest the fruit. Don