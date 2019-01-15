Don’s Expert Answers: Passion fruit trunk problem.

Question From:

donald grimes in HARRINGTON, HARRINGTON New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Passion fruit trunk problem.

Type of Plant (if known):

Passion fruit

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

brown spot on trunk.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy loam plus garden mix.

How often do you water the plant:

Quit often.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day.

How long since you planted it:

10 months.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Cow manure

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Lost an older one to same problem & now a younger one has the same problem.

Answer:

Hi Donald, Pasionfruits cost $1-$2 each fruit in the shops because they are such a temperamental plant to grow. They love neglect and resent over-fertilising and over-watering. Weedy passionfruit in bushland (deposited in their poo by possums), grow & fruit really well in total neglect. Passionfruit hate rapid changes in the weather – especially rapid temperature changes. Just plant a few cheap seedlings (never grafted ones), water them for the first few weeks then sit back and harvest the fruit. Don