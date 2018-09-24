Don’s Expert Answers: Orange Trumpet creeper got hit hard by repeated frosts.

Question From:

Pat Sosich in Gloucester , Gloucester New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Orange Trumpet creeper got hit hard by repeated frosts.

Type of Plant (if known):

Orange Trumpet Creeper

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

frost

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

2-3 times pw in spring, daily in summer

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8-12 hours+. It’s in full sunlight once the sun’s up.

How long since you planted it:

It’s established.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors.

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Some pruning.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Our Orange Trumpet creeper got hit hard by frost. Do I cut it right back to hardened wood? There are some green leaves showing, but most are at the end of long, barren vine. Last winter this didn’t happen, as we had a lot of frost this year. There could still be frost coming. Several gardeners said not to prune until the last of the frost is gone. (It needed a good prune, since it was too heavy for our trellis.)

Thanks!

Answer:

Hi Pat, Severe frost damage has been widespread this year. There is nothing to worry about. Just leave the plant alone and trim off any dead bits after the new growth has taken place. This pruning is just for ornamental reasons – the plant will be fine even if you do nothing. Don