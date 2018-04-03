Don’s Expert Answers: Not sure which gardenia to plant.

Question From:

Charles. Scicluna in BAULKHAM Hills , Sydney New South Wales

Not sure which gardenia to plant.

Standard gardina

Variety type needed

Clay below 30cm garden mix.

Weekly or were needed. Have water system

7

Not planted yet

Not yet

Outdoor

Ground

Na

Remember watching your show as a kid and loved it. Your geen thumb help is needed. Looking for a formal standard plant that’s easy to maintain and trim. About 1m to 1.5 tall. Sunny position. Want to shape into a standard ball look. Was leading towards 4 x standard gardinias but no idea on the best variety to choose?

Your assistance would be much appreciated.

Thanks,

Charles

Answer:

Hi Charles, and thanks for the positive feedback. There are two front runners for your needs: Gardenia ‘Magnifica’ which has larger white perfumed flowers, and G. ‘Florida’ which has smaller but more numerous flowers. ‘Magnifica’ has more presence and sheer beauty, whereas ‘Florida’ has more flowers over a longer time. Both are superb varieties with superb perfumes, and they easily out-perform more recent released varieties. Don