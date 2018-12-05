Don’s Expert Answers: None

Question From:

Carlie louise fisher in Chidlow, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

None

Type of Plant (if known):

Dunno

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Na

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Pot mix

How often do you water the plant:

Occasionally

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Lots

How long since you planted it:

12 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Na

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Hanging basket

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Na

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

What kinda plant is this? Its kinda succulent leaves or cactus. Flowers once a year in either late november or early december. Only flowers for 3 days. Everyone asks us what it is. Its very stunning.

Answer:

Hi Carlie, this is an Epiphyllum or orchid cactus. You can get them in many flower colours. Don