Don’s Expert Answers: None

Question From:
Carlie louise fisher in Chidlow, Perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
None
Type of Plant (if known):
Dunno
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Na
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Pot mix
How often do you water the plant:
Occasionally
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Lots
How long since you planted it:
12 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Na
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Hanging basket
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Na
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
What kinda plant is this? Its kinda succulent leaves or cactus. Flowers once a year in either late november or early december. Only flowers for 3 days. Everyone asks us what it is. Its very stunning.
Answer:
Hi Carlie, this is an Epiphyllum or orchid cactus. You can get them in many flower colours. Don