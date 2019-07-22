Don’s Expert Answers: None

Question From:
in Wright, Canberra Australian Capital Territory

Nature of problem:
None

Type of Plant (if known):
None

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
none

How often do you water the plant:
none

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
none

How long since you planted it:
none

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
none

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
none

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
none

What other treatments have you given the plant:
none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
Hi, do you have any older than 2+ dogs for sale? They don’t have to be showing dogs.

kind regards

Audrey

Answer:
Sorry Audrey, But we are not sellers of dogs. Kind regards. Don

Related Articles