Don’s Expert Answers: None

Question From:
in Wright, Canberra Australian Capital Territory
Nature of problem:
None
Type of Plant (if known):
None
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
None
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
none
How often do you water the plant:
none
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
none
How long since you planted it:
none
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
none
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
none
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
none
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi, do you have any older than 2+ dogs for sale? They don’t have to be showing dogs.
kind regards
Audrey
Answer:
Sorry Audrey, But we are not sellers of dogs. Kind regards. Don