Don’s Expert Answers: No problems

Solara Zwaneveld in Faulconbridge , Blue Mountains New South Wales
No problems
We’re wanting to know the name of the attached tree please
None
N/a
N/a
N/a
n/a
n/a
Outdoors
in the ground
n/a
Answer:
Hi Solara, It appears to be a deciduous azalea – maybe a yellow flowering Mollis azalea. They need cooler areas to grow in, mostly the Blue Mountains or the Dandenongs in Vic. Don