Don’s Expert Answers: No problems

Solara Zwaneveld in Faulconbridge , Blue Mountains New South Wales

We’re wanting to know the name of the attached tree please

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

Hi Solara, It appears to be a deciduous azalea – maybe a yellow flowering Mollis azalea. They need cooler areas to grow in, mostly the Blue Mountains or the Dandenongs in Vic. Don