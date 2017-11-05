Don’s Expert Answers: No problems as such at the moment

Question From:
Subrata Mitra in Rose Bay, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
No problems as such at the moment
Type of Plant (if known):
Jacaranda Plant
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
N/A
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Potting Mix type
How often do you water the plant:
Twice a week at the moment – intend watering more often in hot summer months
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6 – 7 houurs
How long since you planted it:
2 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Not yet
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Being nearly 80 years old I am curious to know approximately how many years it might take for the plant to grow sufficiently to start flowering
Answer:
It usually takes 10-15 years. I hope that you are there to see it Subrata.
Don