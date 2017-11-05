Don’s Expert Answers: No problems as such at the moment

Question From:

Subrata Mitra in Rose Bay, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

No problems as such at the moment

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacaranda Plant

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

N/A

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting Mix type

How often do you water the plant:

Twice a week at the moment – intend watering more often in hot summer months

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6 – 7 houurs

How long since you planted it:

2 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Not yet

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Being nearly 80 years old I am curious to know approximately how many years it might take for the plant to grow sufficiently to start flowering

Answer:

It usually takes 10-15 years. I hope that you are there to see it Subrata.

Don

Comments