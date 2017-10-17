Don’s Expert Answers: No problem. I just need to know if Euphorbia Leucocephala (Snow flake Bush) are available for sale any where in Australia

Question From:
Wayne Hoar in Mount Louisa, Townsville Queensland
Nature of problem:
No problem. I just need to know if Euphorbia Leucocephala (Snow flake Bush) are available for sale any where in Australia
Answer:
Hi Wayne, Nothing shows up on Google for E. leucocephala for sale, but it is around. Try some Brisbane nurseries or your local garden club. Good luck, Don