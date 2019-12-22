Don’s Expert Answers: Mystery plant

Question From:

in Carindale, QLD Queensland

Nature of problem:

Mystery plant

Type of Plant (if known):

I’ve added a photo. It looks like a sun jewel without flowers. The stems and leaves feel like a succulent. It grows fast in sun.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Mystery plant

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12

How long since you planted it:

Self-seeded

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Photo uploaded.

Answer:

My first instinct is the same as yours, that it is similar to Sun Jewels (Portulaca grandiflora). From the tiny photo, it appears to be the weedy close relative of sun Jewels, Portulaca oleracea. P. oleracea is edible, whereas pretty P. grandiflora has a bitter taste and is not edible. Don