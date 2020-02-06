Don’s Expert Answers: Little prince protea drying

Question From:

in Greenwood, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Little prince protea drying

Type of Plant (if known):

After I cut the flower, the plant started getting dry brown leaves and brown spots, now all leaves are dry and brown

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

All leaves are dying and the top of the branch too

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix for native plants

How often do you water the plant:

I was watering it every day but after it started to go bad I was told to water it heavily only once a week with 5lts

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

9hrs

How long since you planted it:

I changed to a bigger pot 3-4months ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nothing else

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

The pot is 40cm diametre and the plant is 40 cm tall from the top of the pot

Answer:

Most modern potting mixes tend to dry out and then are very difficult to re-wet. Hardly a politely-designed product. Get some Seasol Super Soil Wetter and mix it with water.

Block up the drainage holes with Blu Tack or plasticine. Then pour in the wetting solution and leave it flooded for about 45 minutes. Then remove the plasticine etc and let it drain.

Thereafter, normal watering every second day should do.

