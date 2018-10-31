Don’s Expert Answers: Liquid fertilizer

Question From:
Karen in Nth Brisbane, Brisnane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Liquid fertilizer
Type of Plant (if known):
Native violet that cascading
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Wilting
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Pot mix
How often do you water the plant:
Ever second day
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
3 hous
How long since you planted it:
6mths
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Slow release at the beginning of spring
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor in shady spot
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Love
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi I have my beautiful native violet. My question is I have it cascading but, should I be spraying the leaves that are not getting any feed, a liquid fertilizer. I water it often but I wonder if I should be doing more.
Answer:
ll sounds good. There is no point in spraying new growth. Just relax, Don