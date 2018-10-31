Don’s Expert Answers: Liquid fertilizer

Question From:

Karen in Nth Brisbane, Brisnane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Liquid fertilizer

Type of Plant (if known):

Native violet that cascading

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Wilting

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Pot mix

How often do you water the plant:

Ever second day

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

3 hous

How long since you planted it:

6mths

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Slow release at the beginning of spring

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor in shady spot

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Love

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi I have my beautiful native violet. My question is I have it cascading but, should I be spraying the leaves that are not getting any feed, a liquid fertilizer. I water it often but I wonder if I should be doing more.

Answer:

ll sounds good. There is no point in spraying new growth. Just relax, Don