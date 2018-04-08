Don’s Expert Answers: want to know what fertiliser to put on my lemon tree? would seasol (liquid) fertiliser be appropriate?

Question From:

Leonie in Korumburra, Vic Victoria

Nature of problem:

want to know what fertiliser to put on my lemon tree? would seasol (liquid) fertiliser be appropriate?

Type of Plant (if known):

lemon tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

just want to give is a bit of help (lemons are very tiny)

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

dirt/clay

How often do you water the plant:

once a fortnight

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

eight

How long since you planted it:

over 7 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no never – want to know what is best

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors in ground

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

thanks for your help

Answer:

Hi Leonie, You need to use a citrus food – eg osmocote citrus food. Fertilise twice a year: in February and September. Do the February one now even if it is a bit late, then again in September. Don