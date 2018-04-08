Don’s Expert Answers: want to know what fertiliser to put on my lemon tree? would seasol (liquid) fertiliser be appropriate?

Question From:
Leonie in Korumburra, Vic Victoria
Nature of problem:
want to know what fertiliser to put on my lemon tree? would seasol (liquid) fertiliser be appropriate?
Type of Plant (if known):
lemon tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
just want to give is a bit of help (lemons are very tiny)
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
dirt/clay
How often do you water the plant:
once a fortnight
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
eight
How long since you planted it:
over 7 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no never – want to know what is best
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors in ground
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
thanks for your help
Answer:
Hi Leonie, You need to use a citrus food – eg osmocote citrus food. Fertilise twice a year: in February and September. Do the February one now even if it is a bit late, then again in September. Don