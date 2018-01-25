Don’s Expert Answers: Lilly pilly cmas bush dying near pool

Question From:

Daniel in Royston park, Sa South Australia

Lilly pilly cmas bush dying near pool

Lilly pilly xmas bush or bush xmas

Leaves going brown

Clay

1 per week

3-4

4 months

When i planted

Outdoor

In ground

None

The plants are close to my salt water pool and over summer alot of water has been splashed on them. Im not sure if they are dying cause of the salt water or cause of the overwatering caused by the big splashs from the pool. I have stopped watering them knowing they are being splashed. I hose them down after each pool session.

My question is do u think its the salt water or the amount of water cauothe isdue

Will they bounce back

Can i treat them

Shiuld i remove them altogether?

Answer:

Hi Daniel, It is almost certainly the salt that is damaging your plants. You could try replacing them with New Zealand Xmas bushes: Metrosideros Thomasii or M. ‘Tahiti’. Don