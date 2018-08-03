Don’s Expert Answers: Lillipillies

Question From:

Pauline in Lemon Tree Passage, port stephens New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Lillipillies

Type of Plant (if known):

Lillypilly

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy/loam

How often do you water the plant:

Nil

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6

How long since you planted it:

not yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

nil

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

n.//a

What other treatments have you given the plant:

n/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Don

Wanting to buy a couple of lillypillys for small rear yard which gets morning sun. I would like to make jams from it, which lillypilly is the best one to make jam from…I will purchase disease resistant ones.

Thanks Don 🙂

Answer:

Hi Pauline, without question, the best lillypilly for jams and sauces is the Riberry (Syzygium luehmannii). It is not troubled by insects or disease. There are dwarf varieties of this species as well. The recipe for the jam made from this species is on the Burkes Backyard website. Don