Don’s Expert Answers: Lillipillies

Hi Don
Wanting to buy a couple of lillypillys for small rear yard which gets morning sun. I would like to make jams from it, which lillypilly is the best one to make jam from…I will purchase disease resistant ones.
Thanks Don 🙂
Answer:
Hi Pauline, without question, the best lillypilly for jams and sauces is the Riberry (Syzygium luehmannii). It is not troubled by insects or disease. There are dwarf varieties of this species as well. The recipe for the jam made from this species is on the Burkes Backyard website. Don