Don’s Expert Answers: Lawn repair

Question From:

Casey Symonds in Scotts Head, Scotts Head New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Lawn repair

Type of Plant (if known):

Buffalo

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

brown, dry, other grasses and weeds, bare patches

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay – i think

How often do you water the plant:

currenlty try to water every 2 days sometimes more

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

full sun

How long since you planted it:

5 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes, Lawn Builder with grub control.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

water, try removing weeds by hand, grub treatment

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Our home has been tenanted for 2 years. We have returned and want to get the lawn looking good again. The tenant had a dog – so holes have been dug. There are alot of bare patches. Not to mention the brown, dry areas. There are lots of weeds growing which we have been removing by hand. There is also a fine, thin grass taking over the buffalo which we have been slowly pulling out.

Any suggestions as to how to get our lawn looking good again?

We will keep watering and fertilzing and removing weeds.

Thinking also a top soil, but not sure when to do this, i.e. remove weeds and unwanted grasses first??? End of Summer?? Not so hot.

Your help would be greatly appreciated.

Answer:

Thanks for the photo Casey. Your main problem is lack of water and it is probably still a problem, despite your watering. You need to immediately hire a power lawn aerator (from an equipment hire place) and aerate your lawn very thoroughly. Then use Saturaid wetting agent to enable your lawn to accept water again. Currently, your soil is water-repelling, and no amount of watering will help until you use a wetting agent. Then water the hell out of the lawn with a lawn sprinkler – 45 minutes in each position. A day or two later apply some Scott’s lawn builder with the wetting agent in it. Yes, that’s the second dose of wetting agent. Within 2-3 weeks all should be getting better. Don