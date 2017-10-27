Don’s Expert Answers: Just seen a Rapunzel Tomato vine on Pinterest- are these available in Australia?

Question From:
Brooke Heath in Mosman Park, Perth Western Australia
Just seen a Rapunzel Tomato vine on Pinterest- are these available in Australia?
Would love to try to grow from seed – but maybe it’s just in America? Do we have any vine tomato similar? Thanks.
Answer:
Hi Ben, Google “buy Rapunzel tomato plan”. You will find a claim that Bunnings are selling them. Don