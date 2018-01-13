Don’s Expert Answers: Jacaranda with a severed root

Question From:

Olivia in PArklands, Nairobi International

Nature of problem:

Jacaranda with a severed root

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacaranda – 50 years old 6 ft around

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Our carpenter building a fort severed a large root 1 ft from the tree yesterday

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

red dirt

How often do you water the plant:

we don’t

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12

How long since you planted it:

50 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

goat manure

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nothing – jus thappened

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Our carpenter is building a tree fort around it and did not realize cutting a major root 14″ – 16″ around? could kill the tree. We are devastated and wonder if there is anything we can do now to save it? Can we treat the root and seal it? should we water it? compost around it? We cannot find an arborist here in Nairobi.

Thank you so much for any help.

Kindly, Olivia

Answer:

Hi Olivia, The tree should be OK. Do not seal the root, do not add compost nearby. YES do water it: use a sprinkler for at least 1 hour once a week in the entire area under the canopy. Maybe this will be a diameter of 15 metres or more. Also get some liquid seaweed product like Seasol Super Soil Wetter and water this in each month. If you can’t get Seasol get any liquid seaweed product and also use a soil wetting agent. Good luck, Don.