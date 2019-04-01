Don’s Expert Answers: I want to know all 🌲 names

Question From:
Keshari Nayak in I want to know about your all plants gardening and tree name list. , New Delhi International
Nature of problem:
I want to know all 🌲 names
Type of Plant (if known):
All plants name lit’s.
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Any plants
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Grey and black soil
How often do you water the plant:
Twice in a day.
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Seven hours in a day.
How long since you planted it:
Not yet.
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Nope
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi
I am from India and I want to make such garden over here so can you please tell me in details. I want to know all plants name list gardening process so I can order and make it beautiful garden in my country. Thanks
keshari.keahari200@gmail.com
Answer:
Hi Keshari, Apologies, but we do not sell plants. We provide free information on plant problems and plant identification. Don