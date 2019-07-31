Don’s Expert Answers: I have a haden mango tree,which bears large nice mangoes,but they are full of maggots/worms

Question From:
in ST ANN JAMAICA WEST INDIES, ST ANN International
I have a haden mango tree,which bears large nice mangoes,but they are full of maggots/worms
haden mango tree,healthy leaves
worms/maggots in mangoes
red bauxite
never
12
20 years
no
outdoors
ground
none
I live in the countryside in Jamaica this is a big tree so I never water or fertilize.If I pick a ripe mango off the tree its filled with maggots.
Answer:
Hi ..is it Ned? Simple answer, pick your fruit while they are green and ripen them indoors. The maggots are almost certainly fruit fly larva. You can spray for fruit fly, if you wish, but I get the feeling that the tree is not yours. There are also lots of Thai recipes for green mango salad etc. Don