Don’s Expert Answers: I have a haden mango tree,which bears large nice mangoes,but they are full of maggots/worms

in ST ANN JAMAICA WEST INDIES, ST ANN International

I have a haden mango tree,which bears large nice mangoes,but they are full of maggots/worms

haden mango tree,healthy leaves

worms/maggots in mangoes

red bauxite

never

12

20 years

no

outdoors

ground

none

I live in the countryside in Jamaica this is a big tree so I never water or fertilize.If I pick a ripe mango off the tree its filled with maggots.

Answer:

Hi ..is it Ned? Simple answer, pick your fruit while they are green and ripen them indoors. The maggots are almost certainly fruit fly larva. You can spray for fruit fly, if you wish, but I get the feeling that the tree is not yours. There are also lots of Thai recipes for green mango salad etc. Don