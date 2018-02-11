Don’s Expert Answers: hibiscus buds drop of before flower opening

Question From:

john hanson in ocean reef, perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

hibiscus buds drop of before flower opening

Type of Plant (if known):

hisbiscus

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

daily

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

9 hours

How long since you planted it:

12 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

rose fertiliser,blood and bone

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoor part shade

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

richgrow granular unsecticide

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi John, flower-bud dropping in hibiscus has many causes. Maybe over fertilising – you didn’t say how often you fertilise it. Twice a year would do…September and February; and stick with Osmocote liquid Citrus fertiliser. Some Hibiscus varieties (especially double flowering types) are very prone to bud dropping. Maybe move your plant to full, all day long sun and pot it up into a larger pot with Osmocote general potting mix. Good luck, Don