Don’s Expert Answers: Harmful?

Question From:

TRACEY in BARDEN RIDGE, SYDNEY New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Harmful?

Type of Plant (if known):

Yesterday Today Tomorrow

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Is it harmful to my kids some say only it it has berries somne say entire plant

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Not sure

How often do you water the plant:

Once daily

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

Fully established innour newly purchased home already in garden

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Nil

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Unsure if it’s harmful or not should it be removed. So many conflicting facts from people

Answer:

Hi Tracey,

Good to hear that you are being vigilant. Many plants in the garden are poisonous to people: Leaves and green parts of potatoes, most bulbous plants, foxgloves, leaves of rhubarb, azaleas, some toadstools, etc etc. But in general, no-one eats them, so all is OK. The berries/fruit of Brunfelsias (yesterday, today & tomorrow) are poisonous to dogs if they eat them. So far as I know, kids don’t eat them. Often poisonous plants taste really bad and the poisonous parts look unattractive. So I wouldn’t be too worried. Don

