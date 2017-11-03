Don’s Expert Answers: Harmful?

Question From:
TRACEY in BARDEN RIDGE, SYDNEY New South Wales
Harmful?
Yesterday Today Tomorrow
Is it harmful to my kids some say only it it has berries somne say entire plant
Not sure
Once daily
All day
Fully established innour newly purchased home already in garden
Nil
Outdoors
Ground
Nil
Unsure if it's harmful or not should it be removed. So many conflicting facts from people
Hi Tracey,
Good to hear that you are being vigilant. Many plants in the garden are poisonous to people: Leaves and green parts of potatoes, most bulbous plants, foxgloves, leaves of rhubarb, azaleas, some toadstools, etc etc. But in general, no-one eats them, so all is OK. The berries/fruit of Brunfelsias (yesterday, today & tomorrow) are poisonous to dogs if they eat them. So far as I know, kids don’t eat them. Often poisonous plants taste really bad and the poisonous parts look unattractive. So I wouldn’t be too worried. Don