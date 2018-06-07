Don’s Expert Answers: Grevillea, Ivory Whip has never flowered

Question From:
Elizabeth in Lighthouse Beach , Port Macquarie New South Wales

Nature of problem:
Grevillea, Ivory Whip has never flowered

Type of Plant (if known):
Grevillea Ivory Whip

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No obvious illness just not flowering

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Heavy tending to be clayish

How often do you water the plant:
Only in very dry periods

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
7 to 8

How long since you planted it:
3 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Twice a year. Blood and Bone, Cow Manure, Dynamic lifter that is suitable for natives.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
Granular Potash, liquid Potash

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:
Hi Elizabeth, Can you send me a couple of photos of this plant including one of the base of the plant and the surrounding soil. Thanks, Don

