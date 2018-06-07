Don’s Expert Answers: Grevillea, Ivory Whip has never flowered

Question From:
Elizabeth in Lighthouse Beach , Port Macquarie New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Grevillea, Ivory Whip has never flowered
Type of Plant (if known):
Grevillea Ivory Whip
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No obvious illness just not flowering
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Heavy tending to be clayish
How often do you water the plant:
Only in very dry periods
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
7 to 8
How long since you planted it:
3 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Twice a year. Blood and Bone, Cow Manure, Dynamic lifter that is suitable for natives.
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Granular Potash, liquid Potash
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Elizabeth, Can you send me a couple of photos of this plant including one of the base of the plant and the surrounding soil. Thanks, Don