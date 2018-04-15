Don’s Expert Answers: Grapefruit splitting and falling down before the fruit is ripe

Question From:
Anh Vo in Revesby, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Grapefruit splitting and falling down before the fruit is ripe
Type of Plant (if known):
Grapefruit
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
None visible
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Unknown
How often do you water the plant:
3 times a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
All day
How long since you planted it:
6 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Cut grass
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Anh, Citrus fruit split when the soil or potting mix is allowed to dry out, followed by copious watering: the fruit rapidly absorbs water causing the fruit to gain size too fast and split the skin. Watering once a week in future will prevent this problem. For now, water once a week and see how you go. Split fruit are still OK to eat if they have not rotted. Don