Don’s Expert Answers: Grapefruit splitting and falling down before the fruit is ripe

Question From:

Anh Vo in Revesby, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Grapefruit splitting and falling down before the fruit is ripe

Type of Plant (if known):

Grapefruit

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None visible

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Unknown

How often do you water the plant:

3 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day

How long since you planted it:

6 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Cut grass

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Anh, Citrus fruit split when the soil or potting mix is allowed to dry out, followed by copious watering: the fruit rapidly absorbs water causing the fruit to gain size too fast and split the skin. Watering once a week in future will prevent this problem. For now, water once a week and see how you go. Split fruit are still OK to eat if they have not rotted. Don