Don’s Expert Answers: Grafting Lilly Pillys

Jon Paul Winson in Somerton Park, Adelaide South Australia

Grafting Lilly Pillys

Bush Christmas Lilly Pilly

Non

Sandy

Summer – everyday. Winter when soil dries out

Morning sun, midday green shade cloth.

3 years

Indoor plant fertiliser and Seasol

Outdoor

Glazed pot

Non

I was wondering if grafting two Bush Christmas Lilly Pillys together is possible? And if so do they have to be the same verity?

Hi Jon, I am unaware of any testing to see which lillypillies can be grafted. This is the case since there is no need to graft them: they are all hardy plants that are easy to propagate. I suspect that they would be easy to graft, and from my experience of extensive test-grafting of grevilleas, there is unlikely to be any compatibility problems. I would graft in periods of strong growth in the understock, maybe January. Ideally the scion should be selected from relatively dormant sections of the scion plant. Cut off the understock plant and do a top cleft graft. Or do an approach graft, which does not necessitate any cutting back. Don