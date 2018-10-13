Don’s Expert Answers: Geisha Girls Killing Lawn

Question From:

Alice Little in Wudinna, SA South Australia

Nature of problem:

Geisha Girls Killing Lawn

Type of Plant (if known):

Standard geisha girl Duranta

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Killing lawn

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy clay

How often do you water the plant:

Every second day

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Geishas 12 hrs lawn 4 hours

How long since you planted it:

10 yrs

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Duranta Geisha Girl does not kill lawns. There is no real info to permit me to help. A photo would have helped enormously. It could be compacted soils, shallow soils, or just a dry period, or inappropriate watering. Water deeply with a sprinkler for 1 hour once a week. Don