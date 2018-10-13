Don’s Expert Answers: Geisha Girls Killing Lawn

Question From:
Alice Little in Wudinna, SA South Australia
Nature of problem:
Geisha Girls Killing Lawn
Type of Plant (if known):
Standard geisha girl Duranta
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Killing lawn
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy clay
How often do you water the plant:
Every second day
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Geishas 12 hrs lawn 4 hours
How long since you planted it:
10 yrs
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Out
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Duranta Geisha Girl does not kill lawns. There is no real info to permit me to help. A photo would have helped enormously. It could be compacted soils, shallow soils, or just a dry period, or inappropriate watering. Water deeply with a sprinkler for 1 hour once a week. Don