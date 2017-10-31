Don’s Expert Answers: Found what I think is a wasp nest. I’ve attached a photo

Question From:
Ann Stafford in Woodcroft, Woodcroft South Australia
Nature of problem:
Found what I think is a wasp nest. I’ve attached a photo
Type of Plant (if known):
Not a plant
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Not a plant
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Not a plant
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Not a plant
How long since you planted it:
Not a plant
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Not a plant
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Not a plant
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Not a plant
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
No photo Ann. Can you send one? Don