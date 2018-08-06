Don’s Expert Answers: first fruit

Question From:
Harris Ineke in Dalwallinu, Dalwallinu Western Australia
Nature of problem:
first fruit
Type of Plant (if known):
lisbon lemon in a pot
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
compost and clay and sand
How often do you water the plant:
once a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
all day
How long since you planted it:
15 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes, Yates dynamic citrus fertiliser
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
out doors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in a cut down shuttle
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nothing
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I have heard I should take the first crop of lemons off, which it has this year, it is also losing a lot of leaves, can you help? Thank you
Answer:
Hi Harris – What you were told is nonsense. You should have asked; Is my watering to blame for the leaf loss? (yes – twice a week would help) Is the soil mixed with potting mix OK? (No only use 100% pure premium potting mix) Is the pot big enough? (probably not, a minimum diameter of 60cm is essential). Good luck, Don