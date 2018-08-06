Don’s Expert Answers: first fruit

Question From:

Harris Ineke in Dalwallinu, Dalwallinu Western Australia

Nature of problem:

first fruit

Type of Plant (if known):

lisbon lemon in a pot

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

first fruit

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

compost and clay and sand

How often do you water the plant:

once a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

15 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes, Yates dynamic citrus fertiliser

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

out doors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in a cut down shuttle

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nothing

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have heard I should take the first crop of lemons off, which it has this year, it is also losing a lot of leaves, can you help? Thank you

Answer:

Hi Harris – What you were told is nonsense. You should have asked; Is my watering to blame for the leaf loss? (yes – twice a week would help) Is the soil mixed with potting mix OK? (No only use 100% pure premium potting mix) Is the pot big enough? (probably not, a minimum diameter of 60cm is essential). Good luck, Don