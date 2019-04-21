Don’s Expert Answers: Fertiliser to put on gerberas

Question From:

Lionel Frame in 116 West Street, Casino New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Fertiliser to put on gerberas

Type of Plant (if known):

gerbera

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

x

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

every two days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

full sun

How long since you planted it:

three weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

x

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

What fertiliser to use on gerbera.

Answer:

Hi Lionel. I would use Osmocote controlled release 9 month general plant food. Don