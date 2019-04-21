Don’s Expert Answers: Fertiliser to put on gerberas

Question From:
Lionel Frame in 116 West Street, Casino New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Fertiliser to put on gerberas
Type of Plant (if known):
gerbera
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
x
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
loam
How often do you water the plant:
every two days
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
full sun
How long since you planted it:
three weeks
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
x
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
What fertiliser to use on gerbera.
Answer:
Hi Lionel. I would use Osmocote controlled release 9 month general plant food. Don