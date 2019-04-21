Don’s Expert Answers: Fertiliser to put on gerberas

Question From:
Lionel Frame in 116 West Street, Casino New South Wales

Nature of problem:
Fertiliser to put on gerberas

Type of Plant (if known):
gerbera

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
x

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
loam

How often do you water the plant:
every two days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
full sun

How long since you planted it:
three weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
x

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
What fertiliser to use on gerbera.

Answer:
Hi Lionel. I would use Osmocote controlled release 9 month general plant food. Don

