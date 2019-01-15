Don’s Expert Answers: Faverole pullets

Question From:
Gail in Barraba, Barraba New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Faverole pullets
Type of Plant (if known):
No plant
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Nr
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Nr
How often do you water the plant:
Nr
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Mr
How long since you planted it:
Nr
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Mr
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Mr
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Nr
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nr
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I think my salmon faverole pullert who is 3 months old is laying eggs. They are a small brown egg. Her adopted mother is a light Sussex who lays creamy colour eggs. Is this possible the average age is 5 months
Answer:
Yes it is possible Gail – birds can often breed at very young ages. We too can breed at a young age. The world record for a human mother is 5 years of age! The baby lived too.