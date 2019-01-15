Don’s Expert Answers: Faverole pullets

Question From:

Gail in Barraba, Barraba New South Wales

I think my salmon faverole pullert who is 3 months old is laying eggs. They are a small brown egg. Her adopted mother is a light Sussex who lays creamy colour eggs. Is this possible the average age is 5 months

Answer:

Yes it is possible Gail – birds can often breed at very young ages. We too can breed at a young age. The world record for a human mother is 5 years of age! The baby lived too.