Don’s Expert Answers: Eucris lily

Question From:

Jean Clift in Mansfield, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Eucris lily

Type of Plant (if known):

sorry can’t do photo . eucris lily

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

leaves have a slight curling and they have like rusty cloured parts that are not dots but a bit larger. The leaves are distorted . I have 2 other plants that are ok .

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

pot . usually use Searles potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

depends on the weather

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

morning sun

How long since you planted it:

years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

not a lot . use pellets

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

poy

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Jean, There is nowhere enough info in your query for me to be able to help you. Please send in a photo and more details: eg how often do you water it, what fertiliser do you use etc. Maybe just re-pot it into some Osmocote premium quality potting mix and water it twice a week in future.. Don

