Don’s Expert Answers: Eucris lily

Question From:
Jean Clift in Mansfield, Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Eucris lily
Type of Plant (if known):
sorry can’t do photo . eucris lily
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
leaves have a slight curling and they have like rusty cloured parts that are not dots but a bit larger. The leaves are distorted . I have 2 other plants that are ok .
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
pot . usually use Searles potting mix
How often do you water the plant:
depends on the weather
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
morning sun
How long since you planted it:
years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
not a lot . use pellets
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
poy
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Jean, There is nowhere enough info in your query for me to be able to help you. Please send in a photo and more details: eg how often do you water it, what fertiliser do you use etc. Maybe just re-pot it into some Osmocote premium quality potting mix and water it twice a week in future.. Don