Don’s Expert Answers: Curly and small leaves

Question From:
Kevin Hill in Newington, Newington New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Curly and small leaves
Type of Plant (if known):
Flamenco mandevilla So Burgandy
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Curly leaves
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
original pot from woolies 3 months ago
How often do you water the plant:
daily
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
10 hours
How long since you planted it:
Purchased in same pot
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes Thrive
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
cut off climbing feelers
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
My Garden clinic number is 110487627
Answer:
Hi Kevin, your problem is not clear in your photo. It might be small sucking insects or mites, so try Eco oil – spray it all over the plant/s, particularly under the leaves. Don