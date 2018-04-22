Don’s Expert Answers: Curly and small leaves

Question From:

Kevin Hill in Newington, Newington New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Curly and small leaves

Type of Plant (if known):

Flamenco mandevilla So Burgandy

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Curly leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

original pot from woolies 3 months ago

How often do you water the plant:

daily

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

10 hours

How long since you planted it:

Purchased in same pot

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes Thrive

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

cut off climbing feelers

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

My Garden clinic number is 110487627

Answer:

Hi Kevin, your problem is not clear in your photo. It might be small sucking insects or mites, so try Eco oil – spray it all over the plant/s, particularly under the leaves. Don