Don’s Expert Answers: Brown spots

Question From:

Tam Luu in Wiley Park , Nsw New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Brown spots

Type of Plant (if known):

Michelia alba

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Brown spots underneath leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Perlite, peat moss, azalea potting mix, charcoal and gravel

How often do you water the plant:

3 times a week approx

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

4-6

How long since you planted it:

Repotted it 3 weeks ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Potting mix has fertiliser

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Large plastic pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Pyrethrum

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Is it over watering, insect attacks or too much fertiliser or too much sun?

Thank you Don

Tam

Answer:

Hi Tam, It is hard to tell from the photo, but this looks like scale insects. Spray all over the plant and particularly underneath the leaves with Eco Fungicide. this is a totally safe spray. I suspect scale insects since the spots are concentrated around the leaf veins – scale insects suck sap which flows in the veins. You may see no difference until the new growth appears in Spring. Re-spay in December. Don