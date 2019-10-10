Don’s Expert Answers: Blossums have changed

Question From:
in Coburg North, Coburg North Victoria
Nature of problem:
Blossums have changed
Type of Plant (if known):
Beautiful flowering pink cherry blossum tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Has changed this year from a beautiful double pink blossum to 90% single white blossum tree.
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
In a large pot
How often do you water the plant:
automatic sprinkle drip system 3 times per week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
on south side of property 4 hours per week
How long since you planted it:
15 years ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
seasol 6 months ago
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Is this an allowable occurrence and likely to go back to double pink blossums or do I need to change the fertiliser or prune?
Answer:
Hi Bruce, The white flowering bit is a shoot coming up from the understock. Track it back to the main trunk (below the graft – but LEAVE the pink flowering shoot alone), and cut the white flowering shoot off cleanly against the trunk, or else it will take over. Don