Don’s Expert Answers: Blossums have changed

Question From:

in Coburg North, Coburg North Victoria

Nature of problem:

Blossums have changed

Type of Plant (if known):

Beautiful flowering pink cherry blossum tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Has changed this year from a beautiful double pink blossum to 90% single white blossum tree.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

In a large pot

How often do you water the plant:

automatic sprinkle drip system 3 times per week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

on south side of property 4 hours per week

How long since you planted it:

15 years ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

seasol 6 months ago

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

potIs this

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Is this an allowable occurrence and likely to go back to double pink blossums or do I need to change the fertiliser or prune?

Answer:

Hi Bruce, The white flowering bit is a shoot coming up from the understock. Track it back to the main trunk (below the graft – but LEAVE the pink flowering shoot alone), and cut the white flowering shoot off cleanly against the trunk, or else it will take over. Don