Don’s Expert Answers: Advice please

Question From:

in Baringa, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Advice please

Type of Plant (if known):

Herbs – mint/parsley/oregano/thyme

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Na

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Na

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly? Advice please

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Shady garden

How long since you planted it:

Future purchase

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Na

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Basket – approx 45-60cm diameter length semi circle basket attached to fence

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Na

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

You have advised me previously that the plants I currently have will not do well in the baskets I have & I’m taking your kind advice & planting them in the ground.

I’m now thinking of planting herbs in these baskets& listed the types we use most. Please advise whether this would be good use of these baskets or not suitable? I know you said one of the problems with baskets in this climate dry out quickly. If not herbs please suggest what type of plant would be suited to these baskets. Thank you

Answer:

Your basket is pretty much useless. For herbs, get a large tub at least 60cm in diameter and grow the herbs at ground level in full sun. Better still, grow the herbs in the ground. Don