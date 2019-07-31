Don’s Expert Answers: Advice please

Question From:
in Baringa, Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Advice please
Type of Plant (if known):
Herbs – mint/parsley/oregano/thyme
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Na
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Na
How often do you water the plant:
Weekly? Advice please
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Shady garden
How long since you planted it:
Future purchase
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Na
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Basket – approx 45-60cm diameter length semi circle basket attached to fence
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Na
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
You have advised me previously that the plants I currently have will not do well in the baskets I have & I’m taking your kind advice & planting them in the ground.
I’m now thinking of planting herbs in these baskets& listed the types we use most. Please advise whether this would be good use of these baskets or not suitable? I know you said one of the problems with baskets in this climate dry out quickly. If not herbs please suggest what type of plant would be suited to these baskets. Thank you
Answer:
Your basket is pretty much useless. For herbs, get a large tub at least 60cm in diameter and grow the herbs at ground level in full sun. Better still, grow the herbs in the ground. Don