Ep 08 Up Front

Mark and Penny Horsnell had a dream of a beautiful four bedroom home on a quarter acre site. They both worked hard to turn the dream into a reality and recently finished building their wonderful new home. But Mark and Penny had no garden at all. The Blitz team decided to take on their first street-front makeover. Penny was in on the secret – Mark got the surprise of his life. Materials The plan was for a structural garden with formal lines, a circular garden bed with an urn on a pedestal, a brand new brick pier letterbox, screening and hedging plants, and lawn to complement their beautiful home.

