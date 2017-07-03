Don’s Expert Answers: scale spreads over shed, house, fences

Question From:

rosie mellors in Nambucca Heads, coffs harbour New South Wales

Nature of problem:

scale spreads over shed, house, fences

Type of Plant (if known):

cane palms

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

scale and mealy bug

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

occasionally

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

guess 4

How long since you planted it:

they were a couple of years old

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

rare

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

out

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

1 in the ground (sand) one in a pot with potting mix

What other treatments have you given the plant:

i use slow release fetiliser and once a year seasol

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Both palms have been ripped out now. Atm I still have s ale on the shed and fence out the back. That was where the palm in the pot was.

The last palm before that was out the front in the ground. Scale spread everywhere. Fence and house. Took me a long time to clear it up even after I removed the plant. I have had one on the front verandah in a pot as well and ended up with scale on the wall.

I have given up and its a shame I really love the palms but it got the better of me. All bought at different times.

I have a small courtyard and really wanted some palms. Can you suggest anything Beachy that won’t get diseases, in particular scale 🤔

Answer:

Hi Rosie, I need several photos of scale on plants, fence and the house. Scale is not able to grow on non-living things like fences and houses, so it is clearly something else. Photos please. Don

Comments