Don’s Expert Answers: Planting succulents in pots without drainage holes

Question From:

Colleen coles in Cumberland reach, Windsor New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Planting succulents in pots without drainage holes

Type of Plant (if known):

Succulents

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None yet

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mux

How often do you water the plant:

Very rarely

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Winter about 4 hrs summer 6 to 8 hrs

How long since you planted it:

Not yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Enclosed verandah

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

What system to i put pebbles sand and perlite

In pot with no drainage holes

This is for succulents

Answer:

Hi Colleen, Putting succulents in a pot without drainage holes is like putting an ice cream into a hot oven: nothing good will come of it! The simple answer is to drill some 1cm wide drainage holes into the side of the pot, about 1cm above the inside height of the pot base. An artistic saucer can then be used: consider a glass saucer or a colour-matched ceramic saucer etc. If you are still not convinced, watch the movie ‘The Deer Hunter’. Don

