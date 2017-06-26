Don’s Expert Answers: Planting succulents in pots without drainage holes

Question From:
Colleen coles in Cumberland reach, Windsor New South Wales
Planting succulents in pots without drainage holes
Succulents
None yet
Potting mux
Very rarely
Winter about 4 hrs summer 6 to 8 hrs
Not yet
No
Enclosed verandah
Pot
None
What system to i put pebbles sand and perlite
In pot with no drainage holes
This is for succulents
Hi Colleen, Putting succulents in a pot without drainage holes is like putting an ice cream into a hot oven: nothing good will come of it! The simple answer is to drill some 1cm wide drainage holes into the side of the pot, about 1cm above the inside height of the pot base. An artistic saucer can then be used: consider a glass saucer or a colour-matched ceramic saucer etc. If you are still not convinced, watch the movie ‘The Deer Hunter’. Don