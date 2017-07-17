Don’s Expert Answers: loss of leaves

Question From:

Mary in Wentworth Falls, Blue Mountains New South Wales

loss of leaves

liquid amber

nor sure there is a problem

sandy

rarely

variable depending on time of year but in a relatively sunny position

don’t know – well established when we bought the house 3 years ago

no

outdoors

ground

none

Other Comments:

just a query as to why some liquid ambers loose their leaves and some don’t in winter

Answer:

Mi Mary, In theory all Liquidambars are deciduous and should shed their leaves in Winter. However, some will hold onto their leaves for much longer, particularly younger plants. This year, many Liquidambars are holding their leaves well into Winter, due to a warm Autumn and good rains. The variety ‘Festeri’ holds onto its leaves until Spring when the new season’s leaves replace them. don

