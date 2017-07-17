Don’s Expert Answers: loss of leaves

Question From:
Mary in Wentworth Falls, Blue Mountains New South Wales
Nature of problem:
loss of leaves
Type of Plant (if known):
liquid amber
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
nor sure there is a problem
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy
How often do you water the plant:
rarely
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
variable depending on time of year but in a relatively sunny position
How long since you planted it:
don’t know – well established when we bought the house 3 years ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
just a query as to why some liquid ambers loose their leaves and some don’t in winter
Answer:
Mi Mary, In theory all Liquidambars are deciduous and should shed their leaves in Winter. However, some will hold onto their leaves for much longer, particularly younger plants. This year, many Liquidambars are holding their leaves well into Winter, due to a warm Autumn and good rains. The variety ‘Festeri’ holds onto its leaves until Spring when the new season’s leaves replace them. don