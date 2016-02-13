Don’s Expert Answers: Large tree ( 2m+) transplanted by landscape gardeners in winter 2014 with large root ball. New shoots appeared in spring but leaves remained small and seem sickly. yellowed quickly and started to brown mid january.

Question From:

Rosa Coy in Balaclava, Balaclava VIC





Nature of problem:

Large tree ( 2m+) transplanted by landscape gardeners in winter 2014 with large root ball. New shoots appeared in spring but leaves remained small and seem sickly. yellowed quickly and started to brown mid january.





Type of Plant (if known):

gingko





Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

small sickly leaves, already browning and look like they are ready to drop





Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy





How often do you water the plant:

on a drip feed 10 mins daily. Big drip soak once a month.





How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8-12





What type of plant is it:

Ginko tree





How long since you planted it:

18 months





Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

SEASOL once a month as advised by landscapers after concern





Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors





Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground





What other treatments have you given the plant:

Epsom salts watered in twice over a monthly period

Upload photo if available:

IMG_8364.JPG

Other Comments:

Tree is a good shape and has exhibited a disappointing amount of foliage over the past year. No more than the picture illustrates. I’m concerned that it may die over coming winter. Liriope planted at base of tree are also struggling with brown leaves and feeble flowers that brown off quickly. All looks sickly.





Answer: Hi Rosa, This is a maidenhair tree, Ginkgo biloba. I would really need to inspect it in your garden to work out what is happening. However, my rough guess is that the poor plant is not getting anywhere near enough water. Put a sprinkler on it for 30 mins once a week until it drops its leaves in autumn. You will see no improvement until spring – if it is going to recover. Don





