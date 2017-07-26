Don’s Expert Answers: I would like your comments about the he chance of success of growing ixora in MELBOURNE Are there varieties which might succeed?

Question From:
Brighton, Melbourne Victoria
I would like your comments about the he chance of success of growing ixora in MELBOURNE Are there varieties which might succeed?
Ixora
No symptoms
Sand
Weekly
6
Not planted yet
No
Yes
In the ground
None
Answer:
Forget it Ian – they won’t grow. Ixoras are not even reliable in Sydney. Don