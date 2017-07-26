Don’s Expert Answers: I would like your comments about the he chance of success of growing ixora in MELBOURNE Are there varieties which might succeed?

Question From:
Ian Hollick in Brighton, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:
I would like your comments about the he chance of success of growing ixora in MELBOURNE Are there varieties which might succeed?

Type of Plant (if known):
Ixora

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No symptoms

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sand

How often do you water the plant:
Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6

How long since you planted it:
Not planted yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Yes

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:
Forget it Ian – they won’t grow. Ixoras are not even reliable in Sydney. Don

Comments

comments

Related Articles