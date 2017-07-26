Don’s Expert Answers: I would like your comments about the he chance of success of growing ixora in MELBOURNE Are there varieties which might succeed?

Question From:

Ian Hollick in Brighton, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

I would like your comments about the he chance of success of growing ixora in MELBOURNE Are there varieties which might succeed?

Type of Plant (if known):

Ixora

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No symptoms

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sand

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6

How long since you planted it:

Not planted yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Yes

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Forget it Ian – they won’t grow. Ixoras are not even reliable in Sydney. Don

Comments