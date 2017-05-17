Don’s Expert Answers: I have six bottle brush plants planted in a brand new garden one year ago. All have flowered, some have been relocated but seem ok. One of the original plants, that hasn’t been moved, is losing a lot of leaves and has dead looking branches left after flowering.

Question From:
Penny Higgins in Langwarrin, Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
I have six bottle brush plants planted in a brand new garden one year ago. All have flowered, some have been relocated but seem ok. One of the original plants, that hasn’t been moved, is losing a lot of leaves and has dead looking branches left after flowering.
Type of Plant (if known):
A pink/red bottle brush shrub/tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
was clay and rocks, now good quality top soil.
How often do you water the plant:
haven’t lately, it has rained a lot.
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun
How long since you planted it:
One year
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes, with dynamic lifter and blood and bone
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
In the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I would be grateful for your advice. Everything else in the new garden is flourishing, would be sorry to lose these bottle brush shrubs now.
Answer:
Hi Penny, There is nothing in your email that accounts for your problem. So perhaps just buy a new one.
Don