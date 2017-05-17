Don’s Expert Answers: I have six bottle brush plants planted in a brand new garden one year ago. All have flowered, some have been relocated but seem ok. One of the original plants, that hasn’t been moved, is losing a lot of leaves and has dead looking branches left after flowering.

Question From:

Penny Higgins in Langwarrin, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

I have six bottle brush plants planted in a brand new garden one year ago. All have flowered, some have been relocated but seem ok. One of the original plants, that hasn’t been moved, is losing a lot of leaves and has dead looking branches left after flowering.

Type of Plant (if known):

A pink/red bottle brush shrub/tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

was clay and rocks, now good quality top soil.

How often do you water the plant:

haven’t lately, it has rained a lot.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun

How long since you planted it:

One year

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes, with dynamic lifter and blood and bone

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nothing

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I would be grateful for your advice. Everything else in the new garden is flourishing, would be sorry to lose these bottle brush shrubs now.

Answer:

Hi Penny, There is nothing in your email that accounts for your problem. So perhaps just buy a new one.

Don

