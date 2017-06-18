Don’s Expert Answers: Can rosemary be as tight knit and sharp as buxus for smallish topiary work ( balls and box hedge ) ?

Question From:

Remy Alonso in Burwood, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Can rosemary be as tight knit and sharp as buxus for smallish topiary work ( balls and box hedge ) ?

Hi Remy,

This is a very smart question. In the dry limestone soil areas of South Australia, rosemarys are dense and lovely. In humid acid soil areas like Sydney, they are not as good. If your soil is sandy and you add lime, as well as raising the height of the bed by 30cm, you might get OK results…but not as good as SA. Don

