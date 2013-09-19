Allan Seale MBE, 1919-2001

This week, Don had some very sad news. Much-loved gardening personality Allan Seale passed away on February 16, 2001.

Allan was one of the pioneers of television and radio gardening programs in Australia. His career as a TV star began in 1957 when TV was still in its infancy, with segments on Channel Nine, Channel Seven and the ABC. He also counselled gardeners over the air with a gardening talkback show on ABC radio for many years.

Allan was a prolific writer. He had around 22 books to his credit and also updated the ‘Yates Garden Guide’, one of the most practical gardening books around. He also had regular columns in the ‘Australian Women’s Weekly’ (he began his column in 1966) and the ‘Sunday Telegraph’ (begun in 1963). He continued to work until 1999 when his last book, ‘A New Life for Old Gardens’ was released.

For over 20 years, Allan Seale worked for Arthur Yates & Co. While there he developed the formulation for Thrive, one of the first of our modern convenience garden products. It is still sold today and is a good liquid food for garden plants of all types.

In 1973 Allan was awarded an MBE, and last year he was presented with an inaugural Silver Laurel award from the Horticultural Media Association for his services to gardening.

