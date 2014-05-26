Ep 10 Birthday Surprise

Alain and Ariane Aubeelaus own a beautifully renovated inner city cottage with a disaster of a backyard. Alain had watched ‘Backyard Blitz’ on Channel 9 and wondered why things like that never happened to him – surprise Alain you’re next! Ariane and five year old daughter Ashley had been working secretly with the Blitz team for weeks planning the makeover.

Comments

comments

Related Articles